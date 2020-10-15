My heart aches for Fran’s family, although I never met you I feel as though I know you from all of my visits with Fran.

I have had the pleasure to have Fran sit in my stylist chair for the past ten plus years, she was more than a client, she was a true friend, a lady beyond measure and beautiful inside and out.

I mourn deeply with you all and I hope your memories bring you some comfort, she truly left a mark and will be forever missed❤

Valerie Conway

Friend