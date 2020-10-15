Frances R. Kalmer
November 2, 1941 - October 12, 2020
Cary
Frances R. Kalmer unexpectedly passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was 78.
Fran was born on November 2, 1941, in Aliquippa, PA to her parents, Thomas and Bernice Rozanski. She graduated from Duquesne University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1963 and took her first job in nursing at the Oakland Veterans' Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1964, Fran married James S. Kalmer and moved to Queens, NY where she became an instructor at the Queens School of Nursing.
Fran spent over 40 years in nursing, but never stopped learning and growing. She lived in New York, New Jersey, California, and North Carolina, and she filled many roles, including nursing instructor, nursing manager, assistant administrator. She retired from her position as the Administrator of the Wake Med Long Term Care Facility in 2003.
Fran is survived by her husband James S. Kalmer, daughters Christine McGuire (Matthew) and Kara Kalmer Caccuitto (Michael), granddaughters Caitlin and Haley McGuire, and sister Elizabeth Cobb. She will be deeply missed by all.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 11:00 am at St. Michael's with interment of ashes immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
