Martha Frances Lucas
September 16, 1926 - January 4, 2020
Wilson
Martha Frances Lucas, 93, of Wilson passed away Saturday. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Contentnea Church Cemetery, 5029 W NC Hwy 42, Wilson.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Martha Wells Lucas and sisters, Ruth Lucas Fulghum (Sidney) and Ruby Lucas.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Frances' memory, please send to a .
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 6, 2020