Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Contentnea Church Cemetery
5029 W NC Hwy 42
Wilson, NC
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Lucas


1926 - 2020
Frances Lucas Obituary
Martha Frances Lucas

September 16, 1926 - January 4, 2020

Wilson

Martha Frances Lucas, 93, of Wilson passed away Saturday. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Contentnea Church Cemetery, 5029 W NC Hwy 42, Wilson.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Martha Wells Lucas and sisters, Ruth Lucas Fulghum (Sidney) and Ruby Lucas.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Frances' memory, please send to a .

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 6, 2020
