Frances Lucas
April 10, 1935 – September 11, 2020
Wendell
Frances Lucas, 85, of Wendell, formerly of Wilson, passed away Friday. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p. m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Interment will follow in Black Creek Cemetery, Black Creek, NC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
Surviving are her sister, Dollie L. Kirby and husband, Charles, of Wendell, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Henry and Lillie Mae Lane Lucas; one sister, Elizabeth Carter; one brother, Jimmie Lucas.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent be visiting www.thomasyelverton.com
