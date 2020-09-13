1/1
Frances Lucas
1935 - 2020
Frances Lucas

April 10, 1935 – September 11, 2020

Wendell

Frances Lucas, 85, of Wendell, formerly of Wilson, passed away Friday. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p. m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Interment will follow in Black Creek Cemetery, Black Creek, NC.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.

Surviving are her sister, Dollie L. Kirby and husband, Charles, of Wendell, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Henry and Lillie Mae Lane Lucas; one sister, Elizabeth Carter; one brother, Jimmie Lucas.

Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent be visiting www.thomasyelverton.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
SEP
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
