Frances McLeod Barefoot, 91, of Four Oaks and Meadowview Assisted Living in Smithfield, completed her life's journey on February 5, 2019. She was founder of Barefoot's TLC Nursery, which she began forty years ago as an outgrowth of her love of gardening. She enjoyed selling plants at the Raleigh Farmer's Market for many years.



She was born on May 30, 1927 to Mary Ethel and Dewey McLeod in Johnston County. In 1950 she married Alston R. Barefoot of Four Oaks and became part of the family of Bertha and M.T. Barefoot.



In 1978,Frances won fame as the National Ladies Hollerin' Champ at Spivey's Corner with her beloved Chihuahua "Peanut."



In her later years, she was an enthusiastic croaker fisherman on Virginia's Eastern Shore.



Frances was predeceased by sister Louise Creech of Clayton, sister Robena Sellers and brother Roy McLeod of Smithfield, brothers Tom McLeod and Thad McLeod of Clayton, and husband, Alston R. Barefoot .



She is survived by daughter Pamela Barefoot and her husband Jim Green of Jamesville, Virginia; daughter Patra Minocha of Woodlawn,Virginia; son Paul Barefoot and his wife Becky,of Four Oaks; and son Bob Waters of



Waxhaw. Other survivors include her sister-in-law Mavorine McLeod of Clayton and numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside memorial service will be held at Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens Friday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Beulah Hill Christian Church, 1701 Keen Road, Four Oaks, N.C. 27527 or the Four Oaks American Legion Auxiliary.



Arrangements are being handled by West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Inc., of Newton Grove, North Carolina. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2019