Frances Sue Mitchell Misner
August 10, 1936- August 3, 2020
Raleigh
Frances Sue Mitchell Misner, 83, passed away peacefully due to complications from stroke. She was born in Clayton NC to the late Johnnie B. Mitchell, Sr and Susan L. "Sue" Tomlinson Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her brother, J. B. Mitchell, Jr. Frances is survived by her daughter, Sharon Misner Efird and husband Chris, and grandson, Nathan C Efird. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM with visitation starting at 1:00 PM at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. Condolences may be sent to the family at montlawn.com
. Donations may be made to Meals for Seniors or Music Ministry at Edenton St. United Methodist Church, 228 W Edenton St, Raleigh, NC 27603.