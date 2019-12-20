|
Frances Reedy Moore
JULY 10, 1926 - DEC. 18, 2019
WILSON
Frances Reedy Moore, 93, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Funeral, Saturday, 11 AM, First Baptist Church, followed by a time of visiting and sharing. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, beside her late husband, the Honorable Thomas Milton "Mickey" Moore (Major General, USAR) who died in 1991. Until his death, he served as Bankruptcy Judge in the Eastern District of North Carolina.
She was a native of Wilson County born to the late Leaholme and Katie May Clemmons Reedy. She graduated Charles L. Coon High School, Class of 1943, and went on to Woman's College in Greensboro.
In her church, she served as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Trustee, After School Program volunteer and as editor the Church Senior Scene newsletter. In the community, she volunteered in the City Schools, Crisis Center, Home Delivered Meals, American Cancer Society and Hope Station; received the "Book of Golden Deeds Award" from the Exchange Club.
Surviving is her son, Clifford Thomas Moore and wife, Terri, of Raleigh and their son, Quinton Moore; her daughter, Janis Stephens and husband, Dale, of Charlotte and their family, Jeffrey of Charlotte and Erica Myatt (Tyler) of Monroe.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, PO Box 1467, Wilson NC 27894-1467 or to Children's Home Society of NC, PO Box 14608, Greensboro NC 27415-4608.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 20, 2019