Frances "Fran" Olsen Hidebrandt, 81, died Friday March 22, 2019 at Carteret Healthcare. She was born December 16, 1937 in Elkton, MD, daughter of the late, Robert Einar and Uldene Verlye Salter Olsen. She lived on Ocracoke Island, NC, Norfolk, VA, Charleston, SC, and settled in Jamaica Queens, NYC. She commuted via subway to the Brooklyn Friends School where she had a full scholarship and graduated with her HS diploma. She would spend time every summer on Shepherd St. in Morehead City with her mother and her grandmother, Durlee Ireland Salter, playing with her grandmother's 10 children-her aunts and uncles, but many were close to her age. She received her BS in nursing at Duke University, where she met her husband Richard "Dick" who was in medical school, on a blind date. They married in 1957 and after finishing at Duke she followed him to Gainesville for his University of Florida residency training. She loved her 2 years in Washington, DC due to her husband's Korean War Service obligation at NIH. Eventually they ended up in Hershey, PA for her husband's new position as OB/GYN Chairman when the Penn State Medical Center opened. Her nursing career included psychiatry, obstetrics, and even an elementary school nurse.



In the early 1960's when she and Dick got the camping bug, they dragged their 3 children to every fort and lighthouse in the Eastern US. In Hershey they developed a wonderful group of friends (named the All Saints Sinners since they were fervent church goers and partiers) who would travel extensively, camping and carrying on. In later years Fran would live and work at Salter Path Family Campground in NC during the summers while her husband, family, and friends visited whenever they could. She and her husband would eventually retire to their home, Terre Mer, on Bogue Sound, where they would constantly entertain and enjoy neighbors, friends, and family. They continued to travel in a small RoadTrek camper that barely fit two human bodies for sleep, much less their dog. They visited almost every state and National Park in the USA.



Fran was a garrulous woman who never met a stranger. You could always count on Fran for a meal, a lift-me-up, and most of all a good time! She could often be found on her deck overlooking Bogue Sound, of keeping her garden beds beautifully maintained. She was a lifelong Penn State and Duke Blue Devil fan.



She was preceded in death by her husband Richard John Hildebrandt, MD.



She is survived by her children, Kristen Monahan (Michael), Allison Rahs (Joe), and David Carl Hildebrandt; grandchildren, Adrienne Heffelfinger (Adam), Christopher Rahs, Caitlin Monahan, and Conner Monahan; brother, Robert Olsen (Patricia); and many loving nephews, nieces, and cousins.



There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.



