Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Wayside Presbyterian Church
8679 Sheriff Watson Rd
Sanford, NC
Frances Poole


1926 - 2019
Frances Poole Obituary
Frances Perry Poole

Cary

Frances Poole, 93, of Cary passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Raleigh.

Frances was born in Little River Township to Edwin and Mary Young Perry on May 2, 1926. Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Poole, parents Edwin and Mary Perry, siblings Doyatte, Eric, and Everette Perry. Frances is survived by her daughters Dena Miller of Cary, Lisa Godfrey of Cameron and son Danny Poole of Burlington, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 8679 Sheriff Watson Rd, in Sanford, NC at 2 pm, Saturday, July 13th.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for memorials to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019
