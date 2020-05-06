Frances Pugh Griffin



March 4, 1944-May 4, 2020



Raleigh



Frances Pugh Griffin, 76, of Raleigh passed away on Monday May 4, 2020 at her residence.



A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday May 7, 2020 in the Bay Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery.



Mrs. Griffin is survived by her husband ; Luther Bunch Griffin, a son; Richard Bret Griffin and wife Evelyn and their children; Rebecca Eaddy, Matthew, Sam Griffin, Lauren and Rachel Stearns, a daughter; Wendy Luann Coffer and husband Bertram and their children; Dalton, Bailey, and Lindsay Coffer, a son; Robert Eric Griffin and wife Keeton Crowder Griffin and their children; Declan and Charlotte Griffin, 3 great grandchildren; Glory, Aaron and Abby Eaddy, a brother; Robert E. Pugh of Ohio.



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC.



