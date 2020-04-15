|
|
Frances Ruby Thompson Singhisen
Carolina Beach
Frances Ruby Thompson Singhisen, 85, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born May 8, 1934 in Wake County to the late Johnnie Elbert Thompson and Eva Belle Short Thompson. Ruby honorably served her country in the US Air Force and retired as a Procurement Analyst with the Federal Government.
Ruby will be laid to rest beside her husband, Buck at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.
Surviving: sons: Edward Singhisen (Betty Jean) of Clayton, Robert James of Willard; grandchildren: Christopher, Eddie, Kirt, Brittany; great-granddaughter, Aria; sisters: Betty Marie Hilliard of Hampstead, Eva Judy Jones (Robert) of Garner; brother, John Robert Thompson of Raleigh.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Rogers Singhisen and sister, Doris Thompson Narron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 8300 Healthpark #10, Raleigh, 27615.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 15, 2020