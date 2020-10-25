Frances Virginia "Ginger" Reynolds
November 10, 1946 - September 29, 2020
Raleigh
Frances Virginia "Ginger" Reynolds left her humble home for a grander one in eternity September 29, 2020. Ginger was born on November 10, 1946, in Columbus, MS, to Frances Castles Reynolds and Barnett H. Reynolds, Sr., of Starkville, MS. Funeral arrangements are with Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC. There will be no funeral service or celebration of life, at her request. Ginger's full obituary may be read and condolences for the family shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com