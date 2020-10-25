1/1
Frances Reynolds
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Virginia "Ginger" Reynolds

November 10, 1946 - September 29, 2020

Raleigh

Frances Virginia "Ginger" Reynolds left her humble home for a grander one in eternity September 29, 2020. Ginger was born on November 10, 1946, in Columbus, MS, to Frances Castles Reynolds and Barnett H. Reynolds, Sr., of Starkville, MS. Funeral arrangements are with Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC. There will be no funeral service or celebration of life, at her request. Ginger's full obituary may be read and condolences for the family shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved