Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M. White Funeral Service
60 Zeb Robinson Road
Henderson, NC 27536
(252) 438-5139
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the home of Cole and Nancy Whitt
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church of The Holy Innocents
Henderson, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Saunders


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Saunders Obituary
Frances Martin Saunders

October 25, 1919 - September 18, 2019

Henderson

Frances Martin Saunders, 99, of Henderson, died peacefully in her home Wednesday, September 18th.

Born in Reidsville, on October 25, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Johns Benjamin Martin and Alice Duke Martin.

Mrs. Saunders was a woman of gentle wisdom and great strength and character. She was a homemaker; her life centered around her family, her church and friends.

She was charter member of The Town and Country Garden Club, and a member of The Church of The Holy Innocents where she served in many capacities over the years.

She was a member of The Episcopal Church Women, a Sunday school teacher, Vestry member and was on the Alter Guild for more than 60 years. She was also an avid bridge player and loved her bridge friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 at The Church of The Holy Innocents in Henderson conducted by the Reverend Donald Lowery. Interment will be at a later date in Reidsville at Greenview Cemetery.

Surviving are her two children, Sarah S. Stanley of Oxford and Nancy S. Whitt and husband, Cole of Henderson; her two grandsons, Thomas C. Whitt of Austin, TX and William S. Whitt of Raleigh; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Edwin Saunders; her brother, Johns Benjamin Martin,Jr.; her sister, Alice Duke Whittington; and a half sister, Rosa B. Martin.

Her family will receive friends at the home of Cole and Nancy Whitt on Friday, Sept. 20th from 5:00 until 8:00pm; and there will be a reception after the memorial service in the Great Hall of The Church of The Holy Innocents.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of The Holy Innocents, 210 Chestnut St, Henderson, NC 27536 or The Duke Cancer Office of Development (please note "Duke Breast Cancer"), 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, N.C. 27701.

The family wishes to give special thanks to her live-in caregiver and friend, Isabelle Bullock for her undying love, care, and devotion to Mrs. Saunders. The family also thanks many other caregivers who showed her much love. A special thanks goes to Community Home Care and Hospice for the kind and loving care given to Mrs. Saunders in her last days.

Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M. White Funeral Service
Download Now