|
|
Frances Martin Saunders
October 25, 1919 - September 18, 2019
Henderson
Frances Martin Saunders, 99, of Henderson, died peacefully in her home Wednesday, September 18th.
Born in Reidsville, on October 25, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Johns Benjamin Martin and Alice Duke Martin.
Mrs. Saunders was a woman of gentle wisdom and great strength and character. She was a homemaker; her life centered around her family, her church and friends.
She was charter member of The Town and Country Garden Club, and a member of The Church of The Holy Innocents where she served in many capacities over the years.
She was a member of The Episcopal Church Women, a Sunday school teacher, Vestry member and was on the Alter Guild for more than 60 years. She was also an avid bridge player and loved her bridge friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 at The Church of The Holy Innocents in Henderson conducted by the Reverend Donald Lowery. Interment will be at a later date in Reidsville at Greenview Cemetery.
Surviving are her two children, Sarah S. Stanley of Oxford and Nancy S. Whitt and husband, Cole of Henderson; her two grandsons, Thomas C. Whitt of Austin, TX and William S. Whitt of Raleigh; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Edwin Saunders; her brother, Johns Benjamin Martin,Jr.; her sister, Alice Duke Whittington; and a half sister, Rosa B. Martin.
Her family will receive friends at the home of Cole and Nancy Whitt on Friday, Sept. 20th from 5:00 until 8:00pm; and there will be a reception after the memorial service in the Great Hall of The Church of The Holy Innocents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of The Holy Innocents, 210 Chestnut St, Henderson, NC 27536 or The Duke Cancer Office of Development (please note "Duke Breast Cancer"), 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, N.C. 27701.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her live-in caregiver and friend, Isabelle Bullock for her undying love, care, and devotion to Mrs. Saunders. The family also thanks many other caregivers who showed her much love. A special thanks goes to Community Home Care and Hospice for the kind and loving care given to Mrs. Saunders in her last days.
Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 19, 2019