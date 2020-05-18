Frances Schwartz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Smith Schwartz

November 5, 1915 - May 15, 2020

Anderson, SC

Frances Smith Schwartz, 104, of Anderson, SC, and formerly of Raleigh, NC, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 5, 1915 in Maxton, NC, to the late George Alexander Smith, Sr. and Sudye Virginia Bailey Smith.

Frances was the wife of the late Isaac "Ike" Schwartz of Raleigh, NC. He was employed for 62 years by The Raleigh News and Observer. Ike died in 1986 and Frances moved to Anderson in 1989 to be near her brother and his wife, Carroll and Jo Anne Smith.

For many years, Frances was employed by the North Carolina General Assembly and she also had worked at the Raleigh News and Observer, where she met her husband. She was a devoted member of St. John's United Methodist Church and a life member of United Methodist Women. She was one of the first volunteers for AIM (Anderson Interfaith Ministries) and she was an honorary member of The Golden Hour Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3:30pm in the chapel. Interment will be in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church (Heritage Fund) or to the charity of one's choice.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Funeral service
03:30 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Interment
02:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved