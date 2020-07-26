1/1
Frances Y. Pearson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Yelverton Pearson

May 2, 1922 - July 23, 2020

Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, SC - Frances Yelverton Pearson, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 23, 2020.

Born in Goldsboro, NC, on May 2, 1922, she was the daughter of Emma Britt Yelverton and Garland Wood Yelverton.

Mrs. P., as she was later affectionately known, graduated from Salem College in Winston Salem, NC, in 1942, and she worked as a volunteer at Seymour-Johnson Air Force base in Goldsboro from then until her marriage to her Air Force pilot Captain Joseph Millard Pearson whom she had met in high school. After their marriage on January 29, 1944, they traveled and lived around the country in Florida, Ohio, California, Virginia, North Carolina, and Mississippi, finally settling in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1962, with their five children.

A highly intelligent individual with a wicked wit, Mrs. P. enjoyed her New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles which she worked in full books, and she was an avid reader who instilled her love of learning in all her children. She thoroughly enjoyed her large family and all their friends to whom her home was always opened and her doors were never locked, and she spent over thirty years helping her husband who was an alumni advisor for the Rho Chapter of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. She loved parties and traveling, especially to the beaches. She spent time at Pawley's Island each summer for years and ten to twelve weeks a year at Edisto Beach.

Mrs. P. was a member of the Ann Pamela Cunningham chapter of the DAR, and was a member of the Larkspur Garden Club for which she served several terms as president. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Colonel Joseph Millard Pearson; and her only sister, Barbara Yelverton Moye of Goldsboro, NC.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Joseph Millard Pearson (Ellen) of Florence, SC, Garland Pearson McWhirter (Pat) of Columbia, Jonathan Pharr Pearson (Grace) of Brevard, NC, Peter Stuart Pearson of Richmond Hill, GA, and Corinne Pearson Taylor (Bruce) of Atlanta, GA, and Pawley's Island, SC; extended family, Walter Davies Merry III (Beverly) of Easley, SC, and William Frank Bassham (Lynnda) of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Joe Pearson III (Elizabeth) and Garland P. Ames (Schipp) of Columbia, Wade P. Miller (Parker) of Atlanta, Jonny Pearson, Jr, of Minturn, CO, Robbie Pearson (Kerry) of Darien, CT, Thomas Pearson of Leipzig, Germany, Gilly P. Kelly (Clay) of Austin, TX, Katie Pearson of Moran, WY, Emily Pearson of W. Lafayette, IN, and Richmond Hill, GA, Kelly T. Patton (Sam) of Nashville, TN, Emma Taylor of Columbia, and Caroline Taylor of Atlanta, GA; niece, Frances M. Milks (Bob) of Cary, NC; nephew, Rick Moye of Lester Prairie, MN; and ten great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the team of caregivers who took such loving care of our mother and made it possible for her to stay in the home she loved: LacQuon Broome, Shavi Newton, Theresa Bean, Cindy Cassidy, Blanche Spence, Ebony Adams, Jerica Bethel, Courtney Rosales, and the other caregivers and staff of Comfort Keepers; also, a very heartfelt thanks to Sue Campagna and the other nurses and staff of MSA Hospice.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Frances and Joe Pearson Academic Award (#1B1752) through the USC Educational Foundation, Gift Processing, 1600 Hampton Street, Columbia, 29208, or to a charity of your choice.

A private graveside service will be in Willowdale Cemetery in Goldsboro, NC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.

Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved