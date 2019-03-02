Dr. F.X. Calvin Knobeloch



August 5, 1925 - March 1, 2019



Durham



Dr. F.X. Calvin "Cal" Knobeloch, born in Tell City, IN to Anita M. and C.M. Brucker Knobeloch, died at age 93.



Cal left his undergraduate studies at Indiana University in 1943 to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve until 1946 and returned to service during the Korean War. Cal met his wife, Sheila Ann Richeson, and married her in 1953, while teaching theatre and speech at New Albany High School. They were married for 64 years.



Cal started the Audiology and Speech Pathology programs at the V.A. Regional Office in Winston-Salem and Hospital in Durham. In 1964 he became the Associate Director of the Division for Disorders of Development and Learning at UNC-Chapel Hill. After he retired in 1985, he taught for six more years at NCCU. He was a Fellow of the American Speech and Hearing Association and received the honors of the NC Speech, Language and Hearing Association.



Cal loved working with children and would often use his own name as an object lesson, noting that he was not a cow. His family will remember his pies with homemade crust, love of travel, and his gentle demeanor.



Cal was preceded in death by his parents, brother and wife. Three children, two grandchildren and a great-grandchild, all of whom survive are daughter Katherine and husband Dr. Roy MacDonald of Durham, granddaughter Anna MacDonald of Durham, grandson Roy MacDonald, Jr. (Zack), wife Brittany and son Phillip Anderson (Mac) of Rougemont; son Timothy Knobeloch and wife Vonne of Holly Springs; and son David Knobeloch of Apex.



The family would like to thank A-plus Quality Healthcare. Memorials may be made to IFC, 110 W. Main Street, Carrboro, NC 27510 or, in honor of Cal's years teaching English for Speakers of Other Languages, to the Durham Library Foundation, PO Box 3809, Durham, NC 27702. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary