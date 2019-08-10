Home

Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
View Map
Frank Barnes Jr.


1988 - 2019
Frank Barnes Jr. Obituary
Frank Ezzel Barnes Jr.

may 23, 1988 - August 8, 2019

Middlesex, NC

Frank Ezzel Barnes, Jr., 31, passed away August 8, 2019. He was born in Lenoir County. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Ashley Barnes; father, Frank Ezzell Barnes(Beth); mother, Jennifer Casner(Donald); brothers, Christopher Barnes, Joshua Crowder, Brennen Barnes; sisters, Dorothy Winstead and Kaylee Barnes. A visitation will be held at 3-4pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 10, 2019
