City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Leesville Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Leesville Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Frank Becallo Obituary
Frank Michael Becallo

February 22, 1940 - March 22, 2019

Raleigh

Frank was born in Frankfort, NY to Francesco Becallo and Grace Fedele Becallo. He was an accomplished man with a good sense of humor. As a psychotherapist, he helped many people find their station in life. Frank loved music, reading, movies and the arts.

He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Maria V. Becallo, daughter Grace (Joseph) Bechtle, grandchildren, Clara, Peter and Anna Bechtle, two great-grandchildren, Axel and Ero, sisters Ann (John) Rizzo and Ruth Dorion, sisters-in-law Florence Becallo and Vivian Zito, brother-in-law, James (Camille) DiGregorio and many nieces and nephews who loved him as much as he loved them.

He was preceded in death by brothers Dan and Joseph, sisters Carmella, Antoinette and Nancy and brothers-in-law George, Warren and Chester.

A mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Leesville Rd., Raleigh, NC on April 26th at 11 AM. The family will great those wishing to pay their respects at 10 AM in the church gathering space. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2019
