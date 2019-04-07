Frank Lawson Powell, Jr.



Farmville



Frank Lawson Powell Jr., age 87, died peacefully at his home on Friday, April 5, 2019.



A memorial service to honor his life will be held Tuesday, April 9 at 1:00 PM at the Farmville United Methodist Church by Rev. Steve Dunn. Following the service the family will receive friends at the Colonial Inn in Farmville.



Frank was born in South Boston, VA, July 26, 1931 to Mary Catherine Franklin Powell and Frank Lawson Powell Sr. He grew up on a farm outside Halifax, VA. He was drafted into the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. Of those two years, a year and a half was spent in Turkey living in a hotel and driving a Colonel. While in Turkey he traveled to several countries. This is where his love for travel began, his greatest enjoyment.



After the war, he began his career in the Tobacco industry working for several companies. The last company was A.C. Monk Tobacco Company where he became a Senior Vice President in the sales department. He and Anita traveled the world together during his working years and then as a hobby after he retired.



Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Catherine and his father, Frank; his brother, William Franklin Powell "Bill"; two special aunts, Jo and Kate Powell; and a stepmother, Evelyn Powell.



He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Anita Powell of the home; special niece who was like a daughter, Mary Catherine Powell Harrison and husband, Ben, and their two daughters, Ann Frances and Sarah Lawson; special nephews, Scott Everett Carlson and his wife, Sweety and their son, Shaan, and Matthew Lloyd Carlson; brother, Douglas Powell and wife, D.A. and their three children; sisters, Sarah Catherine Powell Brooks and her husband, David, and their three sons, and Evelyn Ann Powell Hunt and husband, Lee, and her two children; sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Francis; brother-in-law, Rodney Carlson; and a special cousin, Jane Carlton Confroy.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Farmville Rescue and EMS, P.O. Box 352, Farmville, NC 27828.



Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.



Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2019