Frank Myers
September 28, 1927 - November 23, 2020
Pittsboro, North Carolina - September 28, 1927 –November 23, 2020
Frank Raymond Myers (Ray or Racer), 93, of Pittsboro, NC, passed away on November 23, 2020. Ray was born Sept 28, 1927 on the Naval Base in Honolulu, Hawaii to parents Christine Perreira Myers and Frank Benjamin Myers. At a young age the family moved to Louisville, KY where he resided until moving with his wife to Galloway Ridge Retirement Community in Pittsboro in 2007. Ray graduated from duPont Manual High School in Louisville, where he served as the President of the Class of 1945. He immediately enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII. He then enrolled at University of Kentucky where his education was again interrupted by serving in the Korean Conflict. He returned to graduate from UK with a BSE in Electrical Engineering, with honors. At UK he was President of Sigma Chi fraternity. Ray's entire professional career (36 years) was spent at General Electric Co. He earned an MBA from University of Louisville while working at GE. The day Ray received a job offer from GE he proposed to his wife, Mary (Burge) Helm Myers. Together they raised 3 children. Ray loved to golf and took up running mid-life, completing 12 Kentucky Derby Mini Marathons. He also loved fishing, often with his children and grandchildren. Ray was an avid gardener, carefully weighing his vegetable yields each year and sharing his prolific tomato harvests. He helped design the raised garden sites and the bocce ball court at Galloway Ridge. He was also known for his love of fine cigars and aged scotch. Ray volunteered for 12 years as a VITA and AARP tax preparer and donated Blood to the American Red Cross for many years. He was a founding member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Louisville and was a member for 50 years. Ray is survived by Mary, his wife of 65 years, and his three children, Mary Kemp Myers Miller (Norvell) of Wilmington, NC, Christy Myers Gudaitis (Jim) of Durham, NC, and Frank Helm Myers (Kelly Pulsifer) of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brothers Cecil Myers and OE Myers. No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Chapel in the Pines Presbyterian Church, 314 Great Ridge Parkway, Chapel Hill, NC 27516; the American Red Cross to support Disaster Relief at https://redcross.org/donate
or PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037; or to a charity of your choice
Condolences can be made to www.donaldsonfunerals.com
