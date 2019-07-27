|
Frank Paul Billings
October 26, 1956 - July 26, 2019
Bailey
Frank Paul Billings, 62, of Bailey passed away July 26, 2019 in Wake County, the first born of Frank A. & Peggy Grice Billings, of Raleigh.
He graduated from Millbrook High School and attended Wingate and UNCW. After College he served in the National Guard.
He was proud to work in the family business. Billings & Garrett Inc. as an estimator for many years. He was employed at Gaines and Company before starting his own business with business partner and friend, Mark Smith, co-owners of Flowcon, Inc.
He was involved in Boy Scouts, as an Asst. Scout Master, and enjoyed adventures of scouting with his son.
Paul is survived by his wife Patsy, son Christopher of Bailey, NC , mother Peggy Billings of Brighton Gardens in Raleigh, brother Patrick Billings of Youngsville, and sister Lee Anne Muma (Harold) of Alpharetta, Georgia, and his nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles, and the many friends who enjoyed his charming wit and winning personality
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 3:00pm Sunday at Millbrook Baptist Church. The Family will receive friends at 2:30 with a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the National Fragile X Foundation 1861 International Drive Ste 200, McLean, Virginia 22102.
Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on July 27, 2019