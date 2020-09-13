1/
Frank Perry
{ "" }
Frank C Perry, Sr

Burlington, NC

Pastor Perry, aged 96, died on September 5, 2020 from Covid-19. He was preceded in death by Martha, his wife of 62 years. Over the course of his career, he was a pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chapel Hill and Lutheran Church of Reconciliation in Wilmington. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will held sometime in 2021 when it is again safe to assemble.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 13, 2020.
