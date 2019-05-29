Frank R. Ransdell



March 30, 1941 - May 27, 2019



Raleigh



Frank R. Ransdell, 78, of Raleigh died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born in Raleigh, NC on March 30, 1941.



Frank had a long career in the HVAC business where he spent almost four decades. Along the way he started his own Residential and Commercial HVAC business, F&R Heating and Cooling, which he enjoyed working until his retirement.



Frank is survived by his two daughters, Laurie R. Emory and her husband Chris Emory, and Fran R. McDonald, both of Raleigh; and two granddaughters, Christina Lee Emory and Allie Gale McDonald, both of Raleigh.



The family will receive friends and celebrate his life on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir. Raleigh, NC 27607



