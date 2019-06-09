Frank Ramey Livesay



November 7, 1931 - June 7, 2019



Raleigh



RALEIGH - Frank Ramey Livesay, age 87, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on November 7, 1931, he was the son of the late John Ramey Livesay and Ethel Ellis Livesay. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John Thomas Livesay and Rev. Alexander Ellis Livesay; and sisters, Virginia Livesay McKoy and Nan Livesay Roberson.



Frank graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School in 1951 where he was president of the senior class. He played varsity football and basketball, won the Civitan Citizen's Award, and was a delegate to North Carolina Boys' State. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard and was stationed in Bermuda, performing search and rescue until 1954. Frank returned to North Carolina and attended NC State University. He became a tobacco auctioneer, then went into sales for M&M Tank Lines and Colonial Oil Company. Later, he founded Livesay and Associates, a commercial real estate firm, and led a successful real estate career until retirement in 2010. Frank was a big guy with a commanding personality and booming voice to match his plaid pants. He loved life and was full of joy. When asked, "How are you doing?" he would always answer, "If I were doing any better I couldn't stand it!" He was always the life of the party. Big Frank's Bloody Mary's are famous all over Eastern North Carolina. An avid NC State fan, he was a committed Kiwanis Club member, president of the Cotillion Club of Rocky Mount, an enthusiastic volunteer for Meals on Wheels and loved a good round of golf. He adored his wife, Charlotte Anne, and treated her like a queen. Like his idol, Frank Sinatra, he did it his way.



Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 57 years, Charlotte Curtis Livesay; and his children, Frank Ramey Livesay, II (Samantha) of Blounts Creek, Leigh Livesay Gates (John) of Raleigh, and Curtis Stephen Livesay (Amy) of Cary. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kailey Elizabeth Livesay, Frank Ellis Gates, Wade Manly Gates, John Sterling Gates, IV, Thomas Erasmus Daniel Gates, Katherine Isabelle Gates, Peyton Anne Livesay, and Rachel Elizabeth Livesay; sister, Edith Harriet Livesay; and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father David Buck officiating. A visitation will follow the service in the Commons Area of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apex Rescue Squad, 315 W Williams St, Apex, NC 27502; Duke Hospice-Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704; or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com. Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary