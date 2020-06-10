Frank Rubino
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Rubino

April 14, 1942 - May 31, 2020

Cary

Frank Rubino was born on April 14, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY and died peacefully on May 31, 2020 in his home in Cary, NC.

He was a loving and outgoing husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend his days with family. He was married for 56 years to Grace Natoli Rubino and shared a beautiful daughter, Christine. He was a loving father-in-law to Edward Hill IV, and loved his three grandchildren, Eddie, Danny and Megan very much. He was a war veteran who fought proudly for his country. You will be dearly missed!! We love you Papa.

Online condolonces may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. www.michaeljfox.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved