Frank Rubino
April 14, 1942 - May 31, 2020
Cary
Frank Rubino was born on April 14, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY and died peacefully on May 31, 2020 in his home in Cary, NC.
He was a loving and outgoing husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend his days with family. He was married for 56 years to Grace Natoli Rubino and shared a beautiful daughter, Christine. He was a loving father-in-law to Edward Hill IV, and loved his three grandchildren, Eddie, Danny and Megan very much. He was a war veteran who fought proudly for his country. You will be dearly missed!! We love you Papa.
Online condolonces may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. www.michaeljfox.org
Published in The News and Observer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.