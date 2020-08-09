1/1
Frank Traganos
1946 - 2020
Frank Nicholas Traganos

June 2, 1946 - August 1, 2020

Pittsboro, NC

Frank N. Traganos of Pittsboro, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 74.

Dr. Traganos was born on June 2, 1946 in Long Island, New York, to Frank and Gloria Traganos. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jennifer Hertslet Traganos, and by his four siblings (Bob Traganos, John Traganos, Lisa Traganos, and Patty Alberto).

After graduating from City College of New York with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Dr. Traganos went on to receive his PhD in Cell Biology from Cornell University. He worked at Sloan-Kettering Institute in Manhattan for two decades, in the field of cytometry and its application to cancer research. After that, he helped found and served as the Associate Director of the Brander Cancer Research Institute in Valhalla, New York, under the auspices of New York Medical College. In addition, he spent nearly 23 years as a professor in that institution's departments of pathology, immunology and medicine.

Upon retirement in 2014, the Traganoses moved from Katonah, New York, to Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, North Carolina. During the past three years, Frank and his wife Jennifer worked side by side as volunteers for Fearrington Friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the election campaigns of Joe Biden, Governor Roy Cooper or Cal Cunningham, or to CORA Food Pantry in Pittsboro.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this news.
My condolences go out to Jennifer, Lisa, Patty, Bob, John, nieces & nephews. I am so sorry.
Frankie was a lot older than me. This is one memory that stands out about him: He once came to my house to help my hamster. He gave it mouth to mouth with a straw & cpr. Unfortunately, Snoopy didn't make it & Frankie thought it was the air conditioning that gave him pneumonia. It was very kind for him to try & save Snoopy. He was a neighbor and family friend.
May he rest in peace.
Keeping you all in my thoughts & prayers. Xxxooo
Nancy Meehan (Kastner)
Neighbor
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
