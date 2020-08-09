Frank Nicholas Traganos



June 2, 1946 - August 1, 2020



Pittsboro, NC



Frank N. Traganos of Pittsboro, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 74.



Dr. Traganos was born on June 2, 1946 in Long Island, New York, to Frank and Gloria Traganos. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jennifer Hertslet Traganos, and by his four siblings (Bob Traganos, John Traganos, Lisa Traganos, and Patty Alberto).



After graduating from City College of New York with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Dr. Traganos went on to receive his PhD in Cell Biology from Cornell University. He worked at Sloan-Kettering Institute in Manhattan for two decades, in the field of cytometry and its application to cancer research. After that, he helped found and served as the Associate Director of the Brander Cancer Research Institute in Valhalla, New York, under the auspices of New York Medical College. In addition, he spent nearly 23 years as a professor in that institution's departments of pathology, immunology and medicine.



Upon retirement in 2014, the Traganoses moved from Katonah, New York, to Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, North Carolina. During the past three years, Frank and his wife Jennifer worked side by side as volunteers for Fearrington Friends.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held.



Memorial contributions may be made to the election campaigns of Joe Biden, Governor Roy Cooper or Cal Cunningham, or to CORA Food Pantry in Pittsboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store