Frank Walton Avery



October 31, 1939-May 17, 2020



Chapel Hill



AVERY, Frank Walton, died peacefully at his home in Chapel Hill surrounded by family on May 17, 2020, following a rare brain tumor diagnosis in early January. Walt was born in Winston Salem, NC, on October 31, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence Blake Avery and Edward Stanley Avery, and brothers Blake Dever Avery and Erwin Theodore Avery. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laura Bailey Avery; his daughter Chase Avery Wood (Hubie) of Charleston, SC; his son, Christian O'Neal Avery (Beth) of Richmond, VA; his daughter Claire Elisabeth Avery (Blake Sizemore) of Austin, TX; his brother Edward Stanley Avery, Jr. of Norfolk, VA and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Catie Wood, Hubert Wood, Margaret Avery and O'Neal Avery.



Walt grew up in Winston Salem and upon graduation from Reynolds High School, matriculated to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1962. He then earned a Medical Doctorate degree from the School of Medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1966, specializing in Pathology, and proceeded to conduct his residency at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. After serving in the Navy for two years while practicing at the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, FL, he relocated his family back to North Carolina in the early 1970s. A devoted practitioner of the Hippocratic Oath, Walt contributed greatly as a leading physician across five decades in the Pathology departments of Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount, Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, Raleigh Community Hospital, Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield and Medical Examiner for Wake County. In the 1990s, he obtained his Masters in Theology from Duke University. Walt was an avid tennis and golf player throughout his life, enjoying the competition and companionship of friends and family, primarily of late at the Governor's Club in Chapel Hill. He was passionate about UNC sports, especially basketball, and attended hundreds of basketball, football, and baseball games in Chapel Hill and tournament locations. He was a lifelong contributor and attendee of churches, including choir and lay reading, most recently at the Christ United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.



A memorial service celebrating Walt's life will be held in the fall of 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill. Memorial contributions and donations may be made to the Lineberger Cancer Center, Christ United Methodist Church, Transitions LifeCare and the Pathology Department at UNC-Chapel Hill.



