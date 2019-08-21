|
Frances Morrison McDonald
Raleigh
Frances (Frankie) Morrison McDonald, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Raleigh surrounded by her family on Sunday evening, August 18.
She was born in Jonesville, N.C to Charlie Clay Morrison and Lelia Newman Morrison. She graduated from Jonesville High School and attended Appalachian State University. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree in 1955. She later earned her Masters in Education from Campbell University in 1986.
She taught high school for 36 years with most of that time at Enloe High School in Raleigh. She served as Chairman of the Business Department and as a mentor teacher at Enloe.
While at Appalachian she met the love of her life Worth McDonald. They were married on December 25, 1955 in Jonesville, NC.
Frankie was the Director of The Wake Tech Community School at Enloe. She was a long time member of Quester's, chapter 530 and served in many positions. She loved gardening, spending time with her family especially during the holidays, and doing arts and crafts. Frankie and her family joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1972.
She will be greatly missed by her family; her husband of 63 years Malcom Worth McDonald Sr., daughter Allison McDonald Jourdan and husband AJ Jourdan, sons Malcom Worth McDonald Jr., and Neill Clay McDonald. Her grandchildren; Gray McDonald Jourdan, Jack Morrison Jourdan, and Anna Marie Jourdan, and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Frankie is predeceased in death by grandsons Alton Lee Jourdan, and Worth McDonald Jourdan, sister Peggy Popp, and brother Alex Morrison.
A memorial service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church, 112 South Salisbury Street in Raleigh on Friday August 23, 2019 at 1 PM with a reception to follow in the Lisa Hamm Gathering Space.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Friendship Fund at 112 South Salisbury Street Raleigh, NC 27601.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 21, 2019