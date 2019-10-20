Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Garner
601 St. Mary's St.
Garner, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin D. Bailey


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Franklin D. Bailey Obituary
Franklin D. Bailey

November 22, 1932 - October 19, 2019

Garner

Franklin Donald "Frank" Bailey, Sr, 86, passed away at home on Saturday surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Jefferson and Pearlie Bunn Bailey. Mr. Bailey retired as the principal specialist for budget and cost control for Carolina Power and Light (Duke Energy) with 35 years of service. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. Surviving, his wife of 65 years, Margaret Renfrow Bailey; sons, Donnie Bailey (Donna) and Ruff Bailey (Jaconna) all of Garner; five grandchildren, Trey Bailey (Alex), Jessica Bailey, Amy Bailey, Taylor Norris (Will) and Brett Bailey (Madeline); two great grandchildren, Leighton and Shepherd Bailey. The family will be at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday and at other times at the home. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Garner, 601 St. Mary's St. Garner, NC 27529 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now