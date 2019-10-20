|
Franklin D. Bailey
November 22, 1932 - October 19, 2019
Garner
Franklin Donald "Frank" Bailey, Sr, 86, passed away at home on Saturday surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Jefferson and Pearlie Bunn Bailey. Mr. Bailey retired as the principal specialist for budget and cost control for Carolina Power and Light (Duke Energy) with 35 years of service. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. Surviving, his wife of 65 years, Margaret Renfrow Bailey; sons, Donnie Bailey (Donna) and Ruff Bailey (Jaconna) all of Garner; five grandchildren, Trey Bailey (Alex), Jessica Bailey, Amy Bailey, Taylor Norris (Will) and Brett Bailey (Madeline); two great grandchildren, Leighton and Shepherd Bailey. The family will be at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday and at other times at the home. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Garner, 601 St. Mary's St. Garner, NC 27529 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019