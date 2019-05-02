Franklin Ivey Baker



July 3, 1931 – April 29, 2019



Wilson



Franklin "Bud" Ivey Baker, 87, of Wilson passed away Monday. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Marsh Swamp Original Free Will Baptist Church, Rock Ridge. The Rev. Ray Wells will officiate.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home.



Bud is survived by his wife of ten years, Nancy Matthews Baker of the home; son, Greg Baker and wife, Lynn of Sims; stepson, Jay Matthews and wife, Vicki of Bridgeport, West Virginia; step-daughter-in-law, Cindy Matthews of Flower Mound, Texas; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren and his sister, Neta Eatmon and husband, Bobby of Sims.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, of fifty-seven years, Polly Owens Baker; son, Larry Baker; stepson, Ricky Matthews; parents, Norwood Lee and Patty Holloman Baker and his sister, Mildred Evans.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Free Will Baptist Children's Home of Middlesex, PO Box 249, Middlesex, North Carolina 27557.



Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019