Franklin "Frank" Perry
July 17, 1933 - June 13, 2020
Apex
Franklin "Frank" Delano Perry, 86, passed away at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Samuel Perry and Ruth Coiner Perry, his sisters, Alice Perry Moog and Jacqueline Perry Miller, and his brother, James Perry. Born in Longacre, WV, Frank grew up in a humble and loving coal mining family characterized by selflessness, loyalty, wisdom and gentleness that he would rely on the rest of his life. A kind, honorable, and loving man, Frank honed his discipline and integrity while he served in the U. S. Army during the early 1950's. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Frank earned his bachelor's degree and met the love of his life, Dolores. Their 62 year marriage produced three children, many laughs and a few tears. Through modeling unconditional love, he demonstrated faithfulness to God and family. He was always positive, with a happy disposition. He valued cooperation and humor, was smart with a quick wit, an eloquent communicator and was interested in music and anything with numbers. Frank worked for many employers in various states, before settling in Cumberland, MD, where he held many managerial positions at the Kelly-Springfield Tire Company. During his 30 years in the Cumberland area, Frank spent countless hours volunteering at his church and local charities and service organizations. As busy as he was, he found time to earn his Master of Business Administration (MBA) and to serve as an instructor in the MBA program. Frank is survived by his wife, Dolores Sirota Perry; daughter, Fran Perry Bower (Raymond) of Apex; grand-daughter, Kelley Bower (Cass) of Raleigh; great-grandson Liam Boyd of Raleigh; great-granddaughter, Norah Boyd of Raleigh; grandson, Kevin Bower of Cary; son, Franklin D. Perry, Jr., (Nancy) of Fuquay-Varina; grandson Drew Perry (Lindsay) of Denver, CO; great-grandson, Ayden Perry of Denver, CO; grandson, Luke Perry of Fuquay-Varina; granddaughter, Casey Perry of Apex; great-granddaughter, Saige McElrath of Apex; son, Bruce "Turk" Perry of Apex. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation at http://www.parkinson.org. Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.