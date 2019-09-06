Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin "Del" Powers Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin "Del" Powers Jr. Obituary
Franklin "Del" Powers, Jr.

January 18, 1955 - September 4, 2019

Louisburg

FRANKLIN "DEL" POWERS, JR.

January 18, 1955 – September 4, 2019

LOUISBURG – Franklin "Del" Powers, Jr., 64, of Louisburg, passed away Wednesday morning at his home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 -3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral.

Del is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Paula Powers; daughters, Jennifer Loyd (Robbie) and Lisa Powers, of Louisburg; sisters, Susan Levitz (John) of Raleigh, Iris Hindle (Mike) of Franklinton, Cathi Powers of Stockbridge, GA, and Karen Powers of Rolesville; brother, Allison Roberts of Castalia; father, Frank Powers of Lumberton; grandchildren, Kenan Epps and Colton Loyd of Louisburg. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Roberts of Franklinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws for Life NC, P.O. Box 338, Youngsville, NC 27596.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,

www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now