FRANKLIN "DEL" POWERS, JR.
January 18, 1955 – September 4, 2019
LOUISBURG – Franklin "Del" Powers, Jr., 64, of Louisburg, passed away Wednesday morning at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 -3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral.
Del is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Paula Powers; daughters, Jennifer Loyd (Robbie) and Lisa Powers, of Louisburg; sisters, Susan Levitz (John) of Raleigh, Iris Hindle (Mike) of Franklinton, Cathi Powers of Stockbridge, GA, and Karen Powers of Rolesville; brother, Allison Roberts of Castalia; father, Frank Powers of Lumberton; grandchildren, Kenan Epps and Colton Loyd of Louisburg. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Roberts of Franklinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws for Life NC, P.O. Box 338, Youngsville, NC 27596.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,
www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 6, 2019