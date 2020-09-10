1/
Franklin R. Anderson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Roosevelt Anderson

1/22/1934 – 9/8/2020

Raleigh

Frank Anderson of Raleigh, formerly of Cary, died September 8, 2020, following a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, his three daughters, Allison Martin (Mike), Lee Ann Newbold, and Lynn Kerr (Scott), grandchildren Jeremy Newbold, Georgina Humbird, Chloe Kerr, Cullen Kerr, and Patrick Martin. Frank was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Hughes Anderson, and son, Timothy Frank Anderson.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 am in the mausoleum chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park cemetery, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh NC 27612. Friends are invited. The family requests that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Tammy Lynn Center, 739 Chappell Dr., Raleigh, NC 27606, in memory of Frank's son, Timothy Frank Anderson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved