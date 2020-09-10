Franklin Roosevelt Anderson



1/22/1934 – 9/8/2020



Raleigh



Frank Anderson of Raleigh, formerly of Cary, died September 8, 2020, following a long illness.



He is survived by his wife, Susan, his three daughters, Allison Martin (Mike), Lee Ann Newbold, and Lynn Kerr (Scott), grandchildren Jeremy Newbold, Georgina Humbird, Chloe Kerr, Cullen Kerr, and Patrick Martin. Frank was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Hughes Anderson, and son, Timothy Frank Anderson.



A memorial service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 am in the mausoleum chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park cemetery, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh NC 27612. Friends are invited. The family requests that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Tammy Lynn Center, 739 Chappell Dr., Raleigh, NC 27606, in memory of Frank's son, Timothy Frank Anderson.



