Franklin Vernon Adams
Raleigh
Franklin Vernon Adams, 72, of Raleigh passed away peacefully with his wife, Dickey by his side on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare.
Franklin was born in Elberton, Ga. on August 16, 1947. When his family moved to Goldsboro, NC he attended Goldsboro High School. He received a Business degree from ECU in 1971 and a JD degree from UNC-CH in 1974. His professional life included VP of claims for Nationwide, VP of Claims/ Legal for CalFarm of Sacramento, CA.
He was an avid Tar Heel fan and loved attending all their basketball and football games. He was a member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church, where he was involved in many activities.
Franklin was pre-deceased by his father, Chester and his mother, Beulah; his sisters, Shirley Harper and Carolyn Staton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dickey M. Adams, their Schnauzer, Rascal; sister-in-law, Catherine Walden of Garner, brother-in-law, Tom Harper of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Franklin's life Monday, March 9, at 2:00 at Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh, after which the family will receive friends in the Garden Gallery of the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Music Ministry of ESUMC, 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27603, or the Franklin and Dickey Adams Field Hockey Scholarship, c/o The Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 2446, Chapel Hill, NC 27515.
Arrangements are made by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home,
St. Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2020