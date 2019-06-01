|
Fred Gilbert Averette
Knightdale
Fred Gilbert Averette died May 31, 2019. He was born in Granville County to the late Fred Currin Averette and Rosa Dickerson Averette.
Funeral service 3:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:45 pm at the funeral home.
Surviving: wife, Polly S. Averette; son, Bradley F. Averette and wife, Laura of Cary; granddaughters: Anna A. Nichols and husband Christopher of Raleigh, Lydia E. Averette of Cary; brother, Richard Averette of SC.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, George Averette.
Published in The News & Observer on June 1, 2019