L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Fred Gilbert Averette Obituary
Fred Gilbert Averette

Knightdale

Fred Gilbert Averette died May 31, 2019. He was born in Granville County to the late Fred Currin Averette and Rosa Dickerson Averette.

Funeral service 3:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:45 pm at the funeral home.

Surviving: wife, Polly S. Averette; son, Bradley F. Averette and wife, Laura of Cary; granddaughters: Anna A. Nichols and husband Christopher of Raleigh, Lydia E. Averette of Cary; brother, Richard Averette of SC.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, George Averette.
Published in The News & Observer on June 1, 2019
