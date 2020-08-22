Fred LeFone Gore
August 3, 1953-August 17, 2020
Cary
Fred LeFone Gore Jr., age 67 of Cary, North Carolina peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 17th, 2020. Fred displayed an incredible capacity to listen to others, give unconditionally, and humbly love his family and friends. After working 35 years in the metal industry, Fred retired and spent his time painting, running in his Luna sandals, playing the guitar, and working in the garden.
Fred was married to and is survived by his bride, Kaye of 43 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Serra Gore and Hannah Yanik (Michael) and his sister Brenda Perrill (Peter).
Known as an extraordinary husband, father, brother, friend, and co-worker, Fred lived and breathed kindness to others. He will forever be remembered by his calming presence, generous heart, and clever sense of humor.
Fred's family would like to thank Duke Cancer Center, Transitions LifeCare, and the Glenridge neighborhood community.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of giving like Fred so often did, donations in his honor can be made to Arts for Life https://www.artsforlifenc.org/donate/
.