Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Holcombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Holcombe III


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Holcombe III Obituary
Fred Edward Holcombe III

April 27, 1971 - March 16, 2019

Morganton

Fred Edward Holcombe III entered the kingdom of God on March 16, 2019. Born April 27, 1971 in Greenville, SC. Ed was raised and loved in Cary, NC. He graduated from Cary High School in 1989, where he was captain of the football team and friend to many. He was a member of the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian. He graduated from Lees-McRae College in 1996 with a bachelor's in Criminal Justice.

In 2010 at a weekend getaway with college friends, Ed found the love of his life, Sally Ann. They were married April 15, 2017 in their front yard beneath Table Rock, on a beautiful day surrounded by friends and family.

Ed had the unselfish gift of caregiver for those who needed him most. His strong lineage in historical collectibles, led him to a life filled with research, discovery, and preservation of tangible history.

Ed was a giver, passionate and intense. He was completely dedicated to living his best life with Sally Ann and cherished every moment.

Surviving are his wife, Sally Ann, of Morganton, NC; parents, Fred E Holcombe ll and wife Janet Hamer Holcombe of Cary, NC, his brother Joe Hamer Holcombe, and wife Emily Stone Holcombe, nephews Hamer Bowman Holcombe and Simeon Stone Holcombe of Cary, NC. Preceding him in death were grandparents Dr. Fred E Holcombe and Lillian S Holcombe and Robert P and Lydia L Hamer, and Uncle Joe S Holcombe.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Joseph Welker officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now