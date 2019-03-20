Fred Edward Holcombe III



April 27, 1971 - March 16, 2019



Morganton



Fred Edward Holcombe III entered the kingdom of God on March 16, 2019. Born April 27, 1971 in Greenville, SC. Ed was raised and loved in Cary, NC. He graduated from Cary High School in 1989, where he was captain of the football team and friend to many. He was a member of the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian. He graduated from Lees-McRae College in 1996 with a bachelor's in Criminal Justice.



In 2010 at a weekend getaway with college friends, Ed found the love of his life, Sally Ann. They were married April 15, 2017 in their front yard beneath Table Rock, on a beautiful day surrounded by friends and family.



Ed had the unselfish gift of caregiver for those who needed him most. His strong lineage in historical collectibles, led him to a life filled with research, discovery, and preservation of tangible history.



Ed was a giver, passionate and intense. He was completely dedicated to living his best life with Sally Ann and cherished every moment.



Surviving are his wife, Sally Ann, of Morganton, NC; parents, Fred E Holcombe ll and wife Janet Hamer Holcombe of Cary, NC, his brother Joe Hamer Holcombe, and wife Emily Stone Holcombe, nephews Hamer Bowman Holcombe and Simeon Stone Holcombe of Cary, NC. Preceding him in death were grandparents Dr. Fred E Holcombe and Lillian S Holcombe and Robert P and Lydia L Hamer, and Uncle Joe S Holcombe.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Joseph Welker officiating.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019