Dr. Fred Nelson Knott



July 18, 1933 - May 14, 2020



Oxford



Freddie Nelson Knott departed to his heavenly home Thursday, May 14, 2020. Fred was born in Oxford, NC on July 18, 1933, the youngest son of Samuel L. Knott and Lois Daniel Knott. Fred left behind his wife of 64 years, Janet Dodson Knott, whom he loved beyond measure. Fred also left behind his children: Freida Knott MacDonald, (Doug) Curtis Lee Knott (dec), David Nelson Knott, (Joanie), and Paul Daniel Knott, (June). He had six grandsons: Stephen Curtis Hoyle (dec), Michael Neil Hoyle (dec), David Nelson Knott, Jr., Brandon Lee Knott (Alyssa), Daniel James Knott and Zachary Thomas Knott. Fred deeply loved his older siblings Samuel L. Knott, Jr. (dec), twin sisters Rosalind Knott Harrell (dec), (Ralph) and Rebecca Knott McKinley, (Hugh) and all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Fred graduated from Berea High School in Oxford, Mars Hill Junior College, and North Carolina State University (NCSU) obtaining a B.S. degree in Dairy Husbandry and a Masters in Animal Nutrition. In 1968, he completed his education with a Ph.D in Animal Nutrition from Virginia Tech University. Fred returned to NCSU and served as an Extension Dairy Husbandry Specialist and retired as Specialist in Charge of NC Dairy Extension, Professor Emeritus in 1988.



While at NCSU, Fred was responsible for educational programs which helped dairymen stay abreast of changing conditions and new technology. These programs were carried out in cooperation with County Extension agents, across the state of North Carolina. He served as the Treasurer of North Carolina Producers Association until 2014 and the Secretary-Treasurer of the North Carolina Purebred Dairy Cattle Association until 2016.



The NC Agricultural Extension Service recognized Fred for his 32 years of dedicated service to the Agricultural Extension and Epsilon Sigma Phi, the National Honorary Extension Fraternity. They presented him the State Distinguished Service Award in recognition of outstanding service as a Cooperative Extension Service worker in NC in 1988.



After retiring from NCSU, Fred was employed by NC Farm Bureau Federation as Dairy Coordinator and Interim Assistant to the President and National Affairs Coordinator until his second retirement in 1996.



Fred and his wife, Janet, moved to his home county of Granville in 1993. He continued to be involved in public service through such organizations as the Granville County Extension Advisory Council, State Employees' Credit Union Advisory Board, and Treasurer of the Flat River Baptist Association.



In 1997, the Oxford Public Ledger wrote a story on his life. He was quoted as saying "It was great to come home". Through the NC Dairy Production Associations' board of directors, and his heartfelt work with the 4-H, he kept tabs on his former students. "My proudest moments are when I see the youth as they mature and perform well. I've gotten to see their achievements. It's great to see them take on leadership roles in the industry". One of his greatest joys was working with the 4-H Youth Dairy Judging program. The team he coached won the National Judging Contest in 1979.



Fred was a very humble man and never wanted credit or recognition for any of his accomplishments. He simply had a trait of doing the absolute best he could with everything he did. Fred left his life on earth as a result from a fall while doing repair work to one of his barns. His family agrees his farm looks the most beautiful this spring as anyone can ever remember.



Fred's church families include Forest Hills Baptist in Raleigh and Enon Baptist in Oxford. Fred attended Enon as a child and after retiring to Oxford served as a deacon, choir member, Sunday School teacher and all-around helper with anything needed. Fred was a deeply devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Those wishing to give a memorial gift in honor of Fred and the cause to which he dedicated most of his life may do so by making donations to the Rosalind Knott Harrell and Rebecca Knott McKinley Mission Fund. The Fund's purpose is to enhance the missions' outreach of Enon Baptist Church, whose mission statement is to share the love of Christ in our community and the world. NC Baptist Foundation, Enon Baptist Mission Fund, 201 Convention Dr., Cary, NC 27511-4257.



There will be a drive-through service at Enon Baptist Church on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00 am to noon. If you would like to bring a flower, we will have someone placing it on a cross. There will be a private family service at the graveside later.



