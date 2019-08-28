|
|
Fred L. Moore, Sr.
March 3, 1945 - August 23, 2019
Raleigh
Fred Moore, Sr. of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Public Viewing: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Funeral Service: 10:30 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Korean Baptist Church, 8905 Ray Road, Raleigh, NC.
Interment: Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Chong Sun of the home; Daughter, Elizabeth Rodrigo of FL; Sons, Fred Moore, Jr (Madonna) and Bobby Moore (Sol), all of Raleigh, NC; Sister, Marion Davis of VA; 6 Grandchildren.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019