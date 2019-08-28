Home

Services
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
First Korean Baptist Church
8905 Ray Road,
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Fred L. Moore Sr.


1945 - 2019
Fred L. Moore Sr. Obituary
Fred L. Moore, Sr.

March 3, 1945 - August 23, 2019

Raleigh

Fred Moore, Sr. of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Public Viewing: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Korean Baptist Church, 8905 Ray Road, Raleigh, NC.

Interment: Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Chong Sun of the home; Daughter, Elizabeth Rodrigo of FL; Sons, Fred Moore, Jr (Madonna) and Bobby Moore (Sol), all of Raleigh, NC; Sister, Marion Davis of VA; 6 Grandchildren.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019
Remember
