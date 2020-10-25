Frederic Michael Raab



May 27, 1943 - October 19, 2020



Wake Forest



Fred Raab passed away Monday morning October 19th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ann, his sons and their wives, Matt & Amy and Mike & Tara, his grandchildren Jonathan and his wife Anna, Justin and his partner Rachel, Caitlin, Fiona, Emerson and Ryder, his great-granddaughter Luna Mary Raab, and his big brother, Ted Raab. Fred was born in Sedalia, Missouri on May 27, 1943 to Kenneth Dale Raab and Nola Capitola Raab. Papa Ken and Mama Nola, as their family knew them, moved with young Fred and his brother Ted to Loop Road in Garner. He played basketball growing up and earned a scholarship to play at Guilford College. He was a devoted husband and Fred was blessed with two loves in his life. He met Mary Pat Bryan in Elementary school, marrying after college for an amazing 47 years. Fred moved his family around North Carolina from Raleigh to Shelby, Fayetteville to Sandford to work in the textile industry before landing in Pikeville where he became "the friendly Insurance salesman," with Colonial. He was a born salesman and his 35 year career provided amazing opportunities to meet people from all walks of life. He was always up for a new adventure including moving his family to Kentucky for a year, but he always came home to Garner. He loved his family, he adored his grandchildren, often calling just to say hi. If he saw something he thought you would like on sale, it was yours and served as a reminder that you were never far from his thoughts. He loved to travel. Whether it was a sales convention, a family beach trip or sightseeing in Europe, Fred loved sharing the adventures with those around him and made every trip special. He loved NC State and let you know it!! Fred always lived, loved, and joked larger than life with all who knew him. For many years Fred selflessly cared for Mary Pat, Grandmama, as her health failed. His love for her through the years taught all those around what genuine Christ like love embodies. Later in life, Fred was blessed to meet and fall in love with Ann. Fred was the quintessential romantic, and a true Southern gentleman. He embraced her son and his wife, Steven and Brooke as his own family and the Raab family grew again. He relished his time traveling the world with Ann and playing with Emerson and Ryder who quickly grew to know him as Grandpa. Not a single person was ever a stranger to Fred. His favorite local charity was the NC Food Bank if anyone would like to make a donation in his honor. Fred Raab lived life to its fullest and will remain with us forever in so many fond memories we all share.



