The house i still live in was built by Freddy and Grady more than forty years ago. Freddy and Helen were so fun and willing to travel with me to pick out old barn beams and siding. I will never forget the day we stood in front of the double sided fireplace and he lit a match to see if it would "draw" properly. When it did we both laughed until we cried. My heartfelt sympathies to the family. Diane Rodger

