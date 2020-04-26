|
Frederick Howard Adams, Sr.
October 28, 1927 - April 18, 2020
Raleigh
Frederick Howard Adams, Sr. died peacefully Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 in Raleigh, NC, at the age of 92. He was born October 28, 1927 in Willow Springs to the late Pauline Woodward and T. Floyd Adams. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by brothers James D. Adams, Roderick D. Adams and Thomas F. Adams, Jr.; and sisters Dahlia Lautares and Daphne Ashworth.
Fred attended N.C. State University before volunteering for Naval service in 1946. He served two years in the Naval Air Transport Service in Honolulu, HI. Upon returning home in 1948, Fred joined his older brothers James and Rod in their concrete block business. Adams Concrete Products had locations in Raleigh, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville, Fayetteville and Kinston. Adams Products supplied concrete block and masonry materials to the construction industry throughout the southeast. Most notably, the State of North Carolina's Legislative Building features Adams Products masonry construction materials.
In business, Fred led by example. He was one of the first in his industry to hire women for sales positions for concrete masonry. He moved his industry forward as chairman of the Carolinas Concrete Masonry Association and the National Concrete Masonry Association. He was deeply involved with N.C. State University, serving as advisory board chairman of the School of Design. He also served two appointments by Governor James B. Hunt to the N.C. Real Estate Licensing Board.
Fred was a man of faith. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed countless rounds at MacGregor Downs Country Club in Cary where he was a charter member and lived for many years. He loved to travel, sing, and was quick with a good story. Towards the end of his life, as his memory began to fail him, Fred remained a positive and upbeat presence at the Cypress of Raleigh's Rosewood Center.
Fred is survived by the love of his life Bobbie Turlington Adams of Raleigh; daughters Kathy White and husband Ed of Raleigh, Debbie Saunders and husband Tom of Creedmoor; son Fred Adams, Jr. and wife Laurie of Morrisville; grandchildren Anna Hosea and husband Robert of Raleigh, Jaclyn Morgan and husband Rem of Greenville, Nick Huston and husband Chris Baucom of Savannah, GA, Fred Adams, III (Tripp) of Raleigh, Maggie Saunders of Eindhoven, Netherlands, Walker Adams of Raleigh; and great grandchildren Henry Hosea, Edward Hosea, Creek Morgan and Bobbie Morgan.
A private graveside service was held last week at Willow Springs Primitive Baptist Church where Fred's father served as minister for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina (5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh 27607) or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Carolinas Chapter (7101 Creedmoor Road, Suite 130, Raleigh 27613) in honor of Fred's beloved great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the talented and caring staff at the Rosewood Center in the Cypress of Raleigh. Funeral services were provided by Rachels Family Funeral Home in Willow Springs.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020