Frederick Burroughs


1930 - 2019
Frederick Burroughs Obituary
Dr. Frederick Douglas Burroughs

July 26, 1930 – August 18, 2019

Raleigh

Dr. Frederick D. Burroughs traveled peacefully the last mile of the way to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, August 18, 2019, while surrounded by his family. Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12 noon at Springfield Baptist Church (visitation/doors open at 11am). Family Visitation will also be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3pm-5pm at First Baptist Church at 101 S. Wilmington St. Internment will be at Carolina Biblical Gardens. Services entrusted to Haywood Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 24, 2019
