Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Pineview Cemetery
Rocky Mount, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church
200 S. Church St
Rocky Mount, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Conyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Conyers


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Conyers Obituary
Fred R. Conyers

March 20, 1922 - September 20, 2019

Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount native, Frederick Ross Conyers, Jr. passed away on September 20, 2019. He was the son of Frederick Ross and Clyda Chamblee Conyers of Rocky Mount. His paternal grandparents were Richard Joel and Frances C. Ray Conyers of Franklin County, NC and his maternal grandparents were William Hardy and Ella Etta Richardson Chamblee of Zebulon, NC.

He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Air Force during World War II as well as the reserves for several years.

An engineering graduate of NC State University, he began working for Atlantic Coastline Railroad in 1948 and became Assistant Division Engineer with the merger with Seaboard Coastline, a position he held through another merger with CSX until his retirement on December 31, 1982.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Sons of the American Revolution, American Railroad Engineering Association, Golden K, Tar River Connections Genealogical Society, the Nash County Travel Club, and an honorary member of West Mount Ruritan Club. He volunteered for the Rocky Mount Community Hospital Gift Shop until its closing.

His first passion was gardening which he learned from his father and grandfathers. He and his wife, "Kitty" won many blue ribbons at the Nash County and NC State Fairs for vegetables entered that were grown on the Weaver Farm at West Mount.

His second passion was genealogy. He spent decades researching his family's heritage and created detailed line charts and wrote many stories showing the connection of family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Catherine Jane Weaver Conyers, his older son, Frederick Ross Conyers, III, his parents, and his two sisters, Jane Conyers of Rocky Mount and Mildred Conyers Wirth of Raleigh, NC.

He is survived by his children: Patricia Conyers "Trish" Maxwell of Rocky Mount; Vickie Conyers Pick (John) of Thornton, CO; Joanne Conyers "Jo" Heidenreich (Jim) of Goldsboro, Richard Samuel "Rich" Conyers of Liberty, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Pineview Cemetery, Rocky Mount, NC. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service at the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or West Haven Presbyterian Church, 1001 W. Haven Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27803.

The family extends heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Brekenridge Assisted Living for the kindness, compassion and humor he experienced during the last five months.

Condolences may be sent to P.O.Box 7901, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now