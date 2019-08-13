|
|
Frederick Howard Mohn
"Fred"
Knightdale
Frederick, "Fred" H. Mohn, Sr, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Fred was born on October 17, 1945. He was the fifth of six children of the late J.F. Mohn, Sr. and Lyde Carter Mohn of Richlands, NC.
Fred is survived by his wife, Virginia Mark Edmondson Mohn; his four children: Erick Mohn (Marie Carmen) of Wake Forest, Joseph James (Christie) of Wendell; Christopher Jackson (Lynn) of Clayton, Mary Elizabeth Mohn Lipcsak (Michael) of Archer Lodge; grandchildren: Harley Grey Mohn, James Mohn, Poppy Mohn, Jackson Mohn, Levi Lipcsak, Shepherd Lipcsak; brothers: Jimmy Mohn of Richlands, Don Mohn of Richlands, Robert Mohn (Donna) of Raleigh, David Mohn (Jo) of Stella; sister, Kay M. Payne of Jacksonville; brother-in-law, Jack Edmondson (Gail) of Maury; sister-in-law, Nina Paul Vinson of Maury; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale and other times at the home.
Funeral service 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rex Cancer Center, 4420 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 13, 2019