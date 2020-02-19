|
Frederick W. Gebarowski
Cary
Fred Gebarowski was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 19, 1947, to Helen and William Gebarowski. He has lived in Cary, NC for the past 25 years. Fred is survived by his wife, Nancy Wysocki Gebarowski; daughter, Carly Martin, son in law Bryan Martin Of Mebane, NC; and his 3 grandchildren, Ada, Harvey, and Floyd Martin.
Life according to Fred was family, golf and fly fishing. One can only hope that heaven is abundant with streams & rivers full of trout. Fish on dear one.
There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-4 pm at the Mayton Inn, 301 S. Academy St., Cary, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Reel for Recovery of NC or Lung Cancer Initiative, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020