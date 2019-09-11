|
Fredrick W. Lanzi
New Kingston
Fredrick W. Lanzi, 70, of Wendell, North Carolina and New Kingston, NY died from injuries sustained from a farm accident at his New Kingston home on Saturday, September 7. He was born November 23, 1948 in Margaretville, NY and was the son of Wanda Baker Lanzi and Adriano Lanzi who predeceased him.
Fred was a graduate of Margaretville Central School and SUNY Delhi with a degree in construction technology. He was a veteran of the US Army. After the service he was employed for 30 plus years at Carolina Power and Electric in Raleigh, NC. He continued with a second career as an engineering consultant with Booth Construction of Raleigh, NC. Fred also served as a storm service consultant up to the present time.
Fred was an avid soccer player during school and continued as a fan and referee for soccer for 20 plus years in North Carolina.
Fred was an active member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wendell, NC serving many years as an Elder and Clerk of Session and a choir member.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Griffin Lanzi, daughter Anne (husband Eric Schweitzer) granddaughter Hannah Ruth Schweitzer of Asheville, NC, sister Rosemary Wisniewski (husband Frank) of Highland Falls, NY, brother Burton Lanzi (wife Kathy) of Crossville, TN. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Fred loved life to the fullest. Fred had a gift to gab and made people laugh. If you knew Fred, you would see him out cutting wood or as he would say making sawdust. He was always willing to help others and loved his family especially his Hannah who loved her Grandpa Fred.
Arrangements are visitation at Hynes Funeral Home, Margaretville, NY 5-8 PM Friday, September 13. Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 AM, New Kingston Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow with military honors at the New Kingston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Margaretville-New Kingston Presbyterian Church or the Covenant Presbyterian Church – Heritage Fund, Wendell, NC.
A memorial service will be held in Wendell, NC at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019