Freida Mae Daye Hinton
December 25, 1924 - February 24, 2020
Garner NC
Freida Mae Daye Hinton, age 95 passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1pm at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, Raleigh NC, Rev. Dorwin L. Howard Sr., Pastor. Visitation hours will be held on Sunday, 2pm- 6pm at Carlton L. Gray Funeral Chapel and Monday 12:30pm - 1pm at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in Carolina Biblical Gardens www.carltonlgrayfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020