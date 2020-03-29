Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
2810 Kidd Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-6120
Resources
More Obituaries for Freida Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freida Mae Daye Hinton


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freida Mae Daye Hinton Obituary
Freida Mae Daye Hinton

December 25, 1924 - February 24, 2020

Garner NC

Freida Mae Daye Hinton, age 95 passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1pm at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, Raleigh NC, Rev. Dorwin L. Howard Sr., Pastor. Visitation hours will be held on Sunday, 2pm- 6pm at Carlton L. Gray Funeral Chapel and Monday 12:30pm - 1pm at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in Carolina Biblical Gardens www.carltonlgrayfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -