Fritz Herman
December 1, 1949 - November 3, 2019
Raleigh
Fritz Herman was born in Onondaga County, NY on December 1, 1949. He is the oldest of three sons of the late Will Herman and Mary Elizabeth Litzenberger Herman. Fritz is survived by his brothers David (Lori) Herman of Lebanon, MO and Allen (Valerie) Herman of Prescott Valley, AZ, 3 nieces, 3 nephews, 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.
Fritz attended Northrup Instittute of Technology in California before enrolling at NCSU in 1970 and making Wake County his home. (He often said "I got here as soon as I could".) In 1982 after working several years for contractors, he decided to strike out on his own as a carpenter. Until his death, he was never without work.
To say Fritz was unique would be a great understatement. He was involved in many Wake County and N.C. causes, but his passion was for the environment, especially the quality of our watersheds. Memorials in honor of Fritz may be made to Sound Rivers, PO Box 1854, Washington, NC or online at https://www.soundrivers.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 17, 2019