Fuad Rihani
Dr. Fuad Akil Rihani

September 30, 1927 - June 26, 2020

Cary

Dr. Fuad Akil Rihani, 82, of Cary, NC, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. He was preceded in death by parents Akil and Tamam, brothers Fouzi and Kamal, and sisters Maha and Juliet. Fuad is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy; children Elizabeth (Rami), Kristin (Tom), and John (Angie); grandchildren Hana and Alia (Elizabeth and Rami), Rachel and Thomas (Kristin and Tom), and Jenna and Grace (John and Angie); sisters Jane and Awatif; brother Jamal; countless family in Jordan, the United States, and around the world. Fuad worked in Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years on transportation and highway projects. He was active in his church, Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary, NC. His generosity, warmth, intelligence, and infectious laughter will live on in the hearts and stories of everyone who knew him. Due to COVID-19 circumstances, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages well-wishers to donate to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 100 W. Lochmere Drive, Cary, NC 27518; or Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy, Newton, NC 28658. Final arrangements are being handled by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary, NC, (919) 467-8108.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
