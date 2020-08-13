1/1
G. Tommy Watkins
George Thomas "Tommy" Watkins

Raleigh

George Thomas "Tommy" Watkins, 81, passed away on August 10th, 2020, at Sunrise of Raleigh. Born on January 30, 1939, in Wake County, he was the son of the late George Thedford Watkins and Lillian Fowler Watkins, and husband of the late Mona Faye Kellihan Watkins. He spent his life in Raleigh, where he and Mona owned and operated their beauty shop, Mona Watkins' Hair Styling, for many years. As a member of Avent Ferry United Methodist Church, Tommy proudly served as an usher for Sunday services.

He is survived by his adoring nephews and nieces: Charles "Chuck" Barden Jr. of Clayton, Daniel Barden of Greensboro, Kathy Gelb of Sanford, and Judy Montgomery of New York; as well as by five great nephews and numerous great great nieces and nephews.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park (2911 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh), officiated by Rev. Dr. Donna Thompson. Please wear a mask and for those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be posted afterwards on the Facebook Page of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Avent Ferry United Methodist Church, 2700 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh, NC 27606.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
